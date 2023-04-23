Man shares story of how his wife relocated to live with ex-boyfriend who fathered his 15-year-old daughter in US

Entertainment of Sunday, 23 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A man has shared his rather sad story of how he lived under the impression of fathering a daughter for 15 years with a woman he was married to.



Speaking on the issue of paternity fraud on Joynews, Edward who called during a phone-in session said he came back from the US some years ago and his wife took seed a few months after but he got to find out 15 years later that the baby was not his.



“I was married, travelled to the US and came back. A few months later the woman said she was pregnant and I thought that was mine because she was my legally married woman. 15 years down the line, I got to realise that the child wasn’t my biological child,” he said.



On how he discovered the truth, Edward said he only found out after his wife hatched a plot and relocated with the 15-year-old girl to be with her ex-boyfriend who is the actual father.



Interestingly, the gentleman in question had won a visa lottery to the US, relocated from Ghana to the US and was in constant communication with my spouse without my knowledge to the extent of the man remitting, the man knows very well that the child was his. So when he got his documentation in the US and everything, he decided to file for his daughter which apparently I thought was mine. Now the mother found out and came up with a strategy to tell me ‘don’t you think it be better to go to the US where the girl will get a better life and everything?’



“I was financially down too by then so who was I to say no? I drove them to the airport. There was nothing [suspicious]. We went to the airport, had lunch and everything thinking that my wife is going to the US and back. A month later the mother calls me in Ghana to tell me ‘we are sorry to tell you my daughter has gone to find out the man who impregnated her and has gone to settle with him in the US… that the child is not yours, it’s for the man in the US,” he narrated.



On how the event has impacted his life, Edward says he is yet to recover some 3 years after he was confronted with the truth.



He said the incident has caused him to lose his confidence and self-worth and that his wife has since cut all forms of communication with him after travelling to the US.



