Man narrates how he was initiated into LGBT+ acts by an SHS teacher

Tabloid News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The conversation about the LGBT+ community may never come to an end, at least, any time soon. Even in the face of the Anti-LGBT+ Bill, which seeks to criminalise their activities, some people have started speaking up about how they became gays or lesbians in Ghana.



In one of these instances, a 25-year-old has recalled how he was initiated by his teacher when he was only 16-years- old and was in senior high school.



In an interview with Accra-based Onua FM, the young man, whose identity was not disclosed, narrated how his teacher lured him under the pretence of teaching him biology and ended up having sexual intercourse with him.



According to the man, at age 16, the teacher asked him to visit him in his bungalow one evening.



While there, he added, the teacher started showing him pornographic movies on his phone, and before long, they were both in the bathroom, having sex.



“My teacher in SHS initiated me into gayism at age 16, about to turn 17. I was a science student, so the teacher taught me biology, but I didn't know that he was into that. I was a very intelligent student, so he became fond of me, the same as some other teachers.



“He began his advances when he started giving me preferential treatment. He often sends me to get something for him, or he asks that I escort him to places. He also sometimes supports me financially. When I got to form three, I began going for preps in the school even though I was a day student. On one of the nights I closed from preps, he asked me to follow him to his house. When we got there, he prepared food, and we ate. While there, he began showing pornographic videos on his phone, which we watched together.



“After we were done eating, I told him I had to go home and prepare because I would be returning for preps. He told me there was no need for me to go home and return to school, as I could shower at his place and even have my prep time in his bungalow, after which I could return home. So, I went to his bathroom to take my bath, and while there, he joined me naked. Because he was my teacher, I sought to cover myself because I was shy around him, but he told me not to worry,” he stated.



The young man continued his narration.



“... At that instant, he began to fondle my penis. At that instance, it did not occur to me that he was gay and he could have sex with me. All of a sudden, he held my penis into his mouth and was licking it. He asked me if I could have sex with him. I stood quiet for a long time because I didn't know what to say, and then it happened. It was a painful experience, but he was my teacher, and he helped me sometimes, so whatever he said, I did,” he added.



