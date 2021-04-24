Man impregnates 3 women at a time, marries all 3 and now has 17 children

Tabloid News of Saturday, 24 April 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

Ghanaian farmer, Thomas Yaw Boakye has revealed that he got married to three women after impregnating them at a time.



In a chat with SVTV Africa’s DJ Nyaami, he stated that upon hearing the news of their pregnancy, he fled to Togo because he had no money to cater for these women. However, he realised he had a responsibility.



"They all got pregnant at once and I had no money so I ran to Togo. I stayed there for a while but I came back and married all three in 1986,” Mr Boakye said.



According to him, he had no choice but to perform his duty as a father and husband to these women. Even though he acknowledged that it has not been easy, he is grateful for the help on his farms.



"They all help on the farms. I assign roles on where each should work daily, so we can work efficiently and effectively,” he added.



Mr Boakye is currently the father of 17 children with several grandchildren. His firstborn is 35 years and the last is 7 years.



