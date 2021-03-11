Tabloid News of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Man confesses to sleeping with countless women in church

File Photo: The man claims he slept with 500 women in Nanakrom

A Ghanaian man who prefers for his identity to remain unknown has shared his sexual escapades with almost all the women in a church he runs.



Refusing to mention the name of his church he stated, “It is just easy to get women in my church to sleep with me. Especially during the mid-week service, I always get a woman to go home with me”.



Talking to Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s Nsem Pii show, he said, “I don’t know how it happens but once I stop going to church, I don’t chase women but immediately I resume it is automatic for me to go after them”.



According to the man, he has slept with about 500 women in Nanakrom where he used to stay and worship. “Out of this number, a large number of them came from the church”.



Asked how he convinces these women into having sexual intercourse with him, he revealed, “Most of the women in churches are looking for marriage, so all I had to do was give them the impression I am in for a serious relationship. And that is how I get them into my bed”.



Answering whether or not any of these women ever asked for money after sleeping with him, he answered in the negative saying, “no, they never did. It was quite easy getting them to go in bed with me”.



He mentioned that he has currently moved out of the neighbourhood to another one because of work and is still struggling to put an end to this shameful behaviour of his.