Entertainment of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: My News GH

Man allegedly bolts with govt's ¢30k for Socrate Sarfo - A Plus

Socrate Sarfo, movie producer

Musician and Social activist Kwame A Plus has disclosed that after Socrate Sarfo wept on live radio that he cannot move from station to station to speak on behalf of the government and beg from friends to feed himself and family, the government arranged to give him ¢30,000.



However, the money has since gone missing because the individual who was supposed to have delivered the cash is currently nowhere to be found.



Movie producer, Socrates Sarfo in September said that after defending Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for almost four years, he still begs friends for money to buy food.



According to him, he was getting frustrated defending Akufo-Addo and his government on an empty stomach while people who are not doing anything are given huge sums of money.



Socrate Sarfo who was speaking on Accra-based Okay FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com said, “If somebody is listening, they should tell the President that some of us are getting tired. The frustration is too much we’ve been quiet for far too long and it feels like some people feel that being quiet means you’re stupid, no, being quiet means giving people time to reform”.



He continued “we voted for a party, the President is doing whatever he can do but there are people who don’t understand why they are in office. We can’t come and sit here on an empty stomach for four years we finish and we go and beg friends for food and at the end of the day people sit at certain places and they want to be carried by palanquins”.



But the latest revelation by A Plus indicates that the government after the movie producer wept arranged some amount of money to be given to him but the individual who was given the money to be handed to Socrate Sarfo has absconded with the money.



Making this known in a post on Facebook, A Plus said “



Ok so after Socrates Safo cried on live radio that NPP has abandoned him and asked the general public to tell the president that he cannot go from radio to radio to defend the party on an empty stomach, they (government) arrangements thirty thousand Ghana cedis (30.000.00) to be sent to him. The news is that the person who had to deliver the money to him has run away with the money I met him at Peace FM three days ago – but you guys know say, me Kwame A Plus, my main problem for this world be say, my mouth dey worry me waaa Abeg whoever has the man’s money should send it to him. He said I should tell you that he is desperately in need of the money. Ah!!! But why you guys dey so? This is not fair. That 30k is not even worth the work he has done for you plus his salary. Socrates deserves more than that. Give it to the man like that too you have chopped it herh!!! There is God ooo”





