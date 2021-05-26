Mama Taxi Cast undertake military drills ahead of Season 2 premiere

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: Simon Asare, Contributor

Some cast and crew members of popular TV series "Mama Taxi" have undertaken light during a visit to the Asutsuare Military Camp.



The courtesy visit was to create awareness for the TV series which targets encouraging women through entertainment which features top actors including Kofi Adjorlolo, Omar Sheriff Captan, Stella Animah, Daisy Little, among others.



Some cast members were taken through drills which included rock climbing, rappelling, among other manoeuvring skills.



Producer of the series, Martin Aboagye in an interview at the sidelines of the visit, thanked the 64 Regiment Unit of Ghana Armed Forces for their warmth and kind gesture.



"The Mama Taxi series seeks to empower women economically especially those on the streets and by undertaking this visit we want to demonstrate the resilience of some casts and crew members especially during the shooting of the series," he said.



The second season of the Mama Taxi TV series will start airing from 5th June, 2021 and movie lovers can enjoy some thrills from the series.







