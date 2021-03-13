Entertainment of Saturday, 13 March 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Malcolm Nuna releases official video for ‘Shawty’

play video‘Shawty' by Malcolm Nuna talks about having a ‘ride or die’ partner

Ghanaian artist, Malcolm Nuna has premiered the official visual for his song ‘Shawty,’ the lead single off his recently released album ‘Hasta La Vista.’



The song talks about having a ‘ride or die’ partner.



‘’we dey suffer but she still dey, menni hwe from Monday to Sunday, she still dey, we are okay,” sings Nuna on the song produced by Swaty Beats.





The opening scene of the Jeneral Jay-directed video sees Nuna place 100 Cedis on a table for a lady – who might or might not be his girlfriend. The facial expression of the lady shows disapproval akin to saying ‘the money isn’t enough.’



‘Hasta La Vista’ is Nuna’s debut album.



The 17-track project features Fameye, Tulenkey, Kofi Mole, Yaw Tog, Larruso, Dead Peepol and Nigeria’s Hotkid.



Born Malcolm Nunana Hehetor, Nuna is a first-year student of the University of Professional Studies.



Watch the video below:



