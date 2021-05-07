Malai recruits Strongman for new single ‘No Sleep’

Entertainment of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: GhBlogger

Singer Malai is out with a new banger with accompanying visuals titled ‘No Sleep’ Featuring Strongman; directed by Kobbyshots.



Artists from Kumerica have been very instrumental in the influx of Drill (Asakaa) genre in the Ghanaian music scene and they seem not to be backing down anytime soon.



On “No Sleeping”, Malai put on a sensual notation warming the heart of fans on this love song.



Multiple award-winning rapper Strongman comes in with his lyrical prowess to ensure the message is well sent. Delivering some ‘boastful’ but conscious vibes on the banger.



Produced by TubhaniMuzik, the mid-tempo tune comes with a melodic pleasure with soothing vibes to arouse the interest of music lovers.



The accompanying video was shot in a dark scene to further complement the concept of the song seeing both artists play their part in the act.



This comes off as the second instalment from both artists as Strongman featured Malai on his ‘No Stress’ single where the crooner received a lot of accolades over his beautiful delivery.



Stream No Sleeping by Malai featuring Strongman below



