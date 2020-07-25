Entertainment of Saturday, 25 July 2020

Source: Sammy Kay Media

Make your playlist genre-based and not gender-based - Mark Okraku Mantey to DJs

President of Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku Mantey

President of Ghana’s creative arts council, Mark Okraku Mantey has advised Ghanaian DJs on how to create their various playlists.



As monitored by sammykaymedia.com, the ace Ghanaian music producer and programs manager of Hitz Fm submitting to Andy Dosty’s show on Daybreak Hitz stated that DJs should prepare a genre-centred playlist and not a gender-based playlist to their audience and listeners.



The man with many portfolios however admonished female musicians and their managers to do the needful by consulting if they want their brands to be recognized and successful.



He stressed on the point that female musicians are as talented as their male colleagues but oftentimes they allow their emotions to override the bigger picture which becomes a hindrance to their breakthroughs and relevance in the industry.



This notwithstanding, the music producer, however, rallied support to industry players to help push the female musicians to the top.





