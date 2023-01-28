Make your marriage work — Diana Hamilton

Entertainment of Saturday, 28 January 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

For a marriage to wax strong, Gospel musician Diana Hamilton believes that a couple’s determination to make it work goes a long way to making it a reality.



Diana Hamilton, who recently celebrated her 17th wedding anniversary, also thinks marrying one’s friend makes it easier to overcome the challenges that may spring up in the union.



Diana, who is also a nurse by profession, is married to a medical doctor, Dr Joseph Hamilton, and they share a set of twins—Michael and Michaela.



Talking to Graphic Showbiz, the 2021 Artiste of the Year goes on to explain her take on marriage saying: “You just don’t get up one day to reach a certain level in marriage. You need to be intentional about it and build from the scratch. More so, when you get married with the right set of mind; that I am here to stay and make it work, it will last.”



Asked what has worked for her all these years, Diana Hamilton said it was grace and probably because she married her friend.



“I will not say I know it all, because marriage is such a long journey. But tying the knot with my friend helped a lot, but there’s also the decision to make it work no matter what. When you are focused and know what you want, you will not give up easily,” she revealed.



As a mother, a wife, a nurse and a musician, Diana Hamilton said it was not easy juggling all but she is able to do it by the grace of God and hard work.



“I am favoured to be a proud wife, a mother, a nurse, a musician, a philanthropist and still excel in all these areas. It takes grace for this to happen and I can only thank God for that. If I say it is easy combining all these, then I am telling lies, but God sees me through all,” she added.



Diana, currently managed by 1615, started her music career as a backing vocalist for Gospel musician Francis Agyei. In 2007, she released her debut album, Ɔsoro Bɛkasa, which enjoyed some good airplay and brought her into the limelight.



Her second album, Ensi Wo Yie, released in 2010, gained her prominence in the Ghanaian music space.



Some of the awards she has won include Artiste of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year and Gospel Artiste of the Year at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



In May 2021, she was unveiled, together with Kofi Kinaata, as Brand Ambassadors of Enterprise Life.