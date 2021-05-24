Major league DJs share the main reason behind their visit to Ghana

Entertainment of Monday, 24 May 2021

South African music band, Major league DJs have disclosed the reason behind their visit to Ghana.



According to them, their main agenda for coming to Ghana was to take music to another level and also infuse their South African culture with the Ghanaian culture and do music the 'Ama piano' way.



“The most important thing for us right now is that we look forward to achieving music in Ghana. We also want to do a Balcony mix which shows the Ghanaian culture and everything” they shared.



Expressing how happy they were to be in Ghana, they told Kojo Manuel on Y 107.9 FM’s Dryve of Your Lyfe Show, “I think it’s possible for us to do this here because, it’s an African sound, and an African sound should be able to travel anywhere in Africa”.



Talking more about the genre, they noted that, 'Ama piano' basically is slow down house music which is broad and it just doesn’t give you one type of music as, “there’s a lot of different types of piano that comes together and brings different moods on board”.



They also added that, “Watching it take over makes us very happy and we also appreciate how well it’s doing although it’s from South Africa, I think the whole of Africa should embrace it.”



They believe the genre is one that can go and grow anywhere because of the authentic African sound that comes with it.



Talking about any Ghanaian artiste they look forward to working with while in the country they said, “We look forward to working with Stonebwoy. We’ve actually been talking for a long time and we’ve been wanting to do something for close to 3 years now”.



Their final words to Ghanaian artistes was, “Stay true to yourselves and don’t listen to many people, always listen to your heart and do what’s good for you and your fans and always be authentic”.