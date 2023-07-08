Majid Michel opens up about losing passion for acting during Hollywood breakthrough

Entertainment of Saturday, 8 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned actor Majid Michel has recently shared a significant moment in his career when he unexpectedly lost his passion for acting, just as he was on the verge of a breakthrough in Hollywood.



The actor revealed this during an interview with YouTuber Hello Frank, recounting his experience during the premiere of the movie 'Act Like A Man, Think Like A Woman,' where he had the privilege of being in the same space as a star-studded cast including Kevin Hart, Cedric Ward, Regina Hall, Michael Ealy, Taraji P. Henson, Meagan Good, Gabrielle Union, and Terrence J.



Majid expressed gratitude for being among the stars when Sony Studios invited him to the premiere in Los Angeles.



However, he shockingly shared that something profound occurred within him during this extraordinary experience.



"I was there with them. Sony Studios invited me, and I was there with them in L.A. We did the movie and we did the after party, everything, everything," Majid revealed.



However, he continued, "I was in L. A with them, and it's like the spirit just left me. The passion just left me, and I was about this supernatural and God."







ADA/OGB



You can also watch the latest episodes of E-Forum below.







Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:







