Majid Michel narrates how an accident caused 'a break' in his voice

Although medical doctors have claimed that the break in Majid Michel's voice cannot be associated with the accident he suffered some years ago, the actor strongly believes that the event left him with a speech impediment.



Narrating his story for the first time in a radio interview with Andy Dosty, the celebrated actor recalled how a reckless driver bumped into his car from behind, damaged his vehicle, and left him with a medical condition.



"We were coming from Champs, we just entered the road, two cars were racing from GBC, they jammed on our back, boom!



"This is my first time telling the story... immediately we got down from the car, my voice started breaking when I was talking to the guy. Anytime I tell the Doctors they say it can never be from that...but right after the accident, when I got down from the car and I was talking my voice was breaking. If I talk, it breaks, it breaks...right there on the scene of the accident," Majid disclosed in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



"I wasn't shouting, I am very calm in chaos...no shouting but when I spoke, my voice was breaking," he said.



Majid Michel commenting on his condition noted that he now prefers short scripts to longer lines due to the energy he has to put into speaking.



"Oh yes, It has affected not the acting but now when you are writing scripts for me, don't write long lines. Short lines you know."



