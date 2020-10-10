Entertainment of Saturday, 10 October 2020

Majid Michel hangs out with Okomfour Kwadee in new photos

Rapper Okomfour Kwadee and actor Majid Michel

Celebrated Ghanaian actor turned Evangelist, Majid Michel has got social media buzzing after he shared photos of himself hanging out with rapper, Jerry Johnson Anaba popularly known as Okomfour Kwadee on social media.



The actor who was in Kumasi for a programme expressed joy after uploading himself and Kwadee sighted on his official Instagram handle as they shared a drink together.



In a separate video, the Ghanaian sensational rapper, Kwaadee was seen driving from the meeting place in a black Toyota Camry beaming with smiles.



Recently, Kwadee has been seen in the company of some Ghanaian musical greats like, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, Abrewa Nana, Adane Best, Obrafour, Skrewfaze and a host of others.



It appears that the future is bright for the award-winning rapper who has been in hibernation from the music scene for a while but has hint of releasing an EP soon.

