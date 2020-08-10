Entertainment of Monday, 10 August 2020

Source: Pulse Ghana

Majesty takes photos of Shatta Michy for the first time, and they are absolutely gorgeous

File photo: Shatta Wale & Michy during the naming ceremony of their baby, Majesty

It seems Shatta Wale’s son Alexander Majesty has an eye for the arts just like his father – and we have a proof of it. Michy,previously known as Shatta Michy, on Monday, August 10, released three beautiful photos of herself on her Instagram page and revealed that her 5-year-old son is the brain behind them.



She handed him her phone yesterday to take photos of her and didn’t expect the outcome. She said she was stunned.



Michy also trolled her photographer Chocolate Shot It, saying “looks like u won’t be chopping my money again cuz my new photographer charges 1 biscuit 1 kalyppo p3”.



She captioned the photos: “When I gave Majesty my phone to take pics yesterday, I never ‘hexperred’ such beautiful shots. @chocolate_shot_it looks like u won’t be chopping my money again cuz my new photographer charges 1 biscuit 1 kalyppo p3 . Now back to the focus, slim thick never looked so good.”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.