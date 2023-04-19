Maiden Atarah Praise set for May 28

Music of Wednesday, 19 April 2023

Source: Dan Lartey, Contributor

Ghanaians are about to experience a special touch and a prophetic anointing as the founder of Believers Grace Ministry International, Prophet Joseph Atarah, launches the maiden Atarah Praise.



The event launched on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, and saw some gospel musicians and industry players throng the venue to stand in solidarity with the singing Prophet at Bayview Village in Accra.



Atarah Praise, slated for May 28, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission Auditorium at Bawaleshie, will feature Piesie Esther, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Perez Muzik, Ruth Adjei, and other surprise artistes on the night.



Speaking at the event, Prophet Atarah said the programme which would be an annual event expressing gratitude for the goodness of God to me over the years.



"If I look back and consider where I started and where I am today, it is just for me to show appreciation to God," he added.



He said the event would serve as a platform to celebrate God for his music ministry, which has been a blessing to him over his 17 years in the prophetic ministry.



According to him, "the event is premised on Psalm 103:1-2. Praise the LORD, my soul; all my inmost being, praise his holy name. Praise the LORD, my soul, and forget not all his benefits."



He said, this is expected to win more souls for the kingdom and inculcate in Christians the habit of expressing gratitude.



The event was graced by some gospel musicians like, Piesie Esther, Ruth Adjei, Rose Adjei, Oheneba Clement, Kesewaa Kese, and Gracee J among others.



Other industry bigwigs like Ernest Kwasi, Franky 5, Fred Kyei Mensah, Agyemang Prempeh, Sammy Rasta, Londona, Silva Lay, and many others.