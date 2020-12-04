Entertainment of Friday, 4 December 2020

Mahama wants to hoodwink the youth with last-minute knee-jerk 'fa ninyinaa' policy – Socrate Safo

Socrate Sarfo, Director for Creative Arts

The National Democratic Congress’s (NDC’s) adoption of “fa ninyina” policy which will foot the bills of all first-year students who will gain admission into tertiary institutions next academic year has been criticized by filmmaker, Socrate Safo.



The Director for Creative Arts at the National Communication on Culture (NCC), Socrate Safo has disclosed to Amansan Krakye that the last-minute attempts by John Mahama to deceive Ghanaian youths with “fa ninyinaa” policy won’t succeed.



“They did their manifesto and they’ve waited for about six days to the election to come and tell us that they’ve amended certain aspects of the manifesto to include the fa ninyinaa. It tells you that they don’t know what they are about”, he said on Kastle Drive in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



“They just want another four years to come and finish what they did some time back. The bauxite he gave to his brother and the airbus saga are still hanging over his neck. The things he couldn’t do if he’s given another four years he’ll come and mismanage the nation’s resources because he has nothing good to offer Ghanaians”, he said.



Socrate Safo has therefore appealed to the youth of the country to vote massively against the former President John Dramani Mahama because he cannot be held accountable if he fails to deliver on his numerous frivolous promises.



“If he comes and he doesn’t do anything you can’t hold him accountable because he won’t be eligible to contest as president again. Even when he wanted to be voted for a second term he said he was a dead goat and what would he say if he’s voted into office again”, Socrate Sarfo noted.

