Monday, 17 August 2020

Mahama to establish Beautiful Academy of Dramatic Arts in Central Region - Mr. Beautiful hints

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama and actor Mr. Beautiful

Ghanaian comedian and actor, Clement Bonney has revealed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by John Dramani Mahama will establish a Beautiful Academy of Dramatic Arts in the Central Region after winning the 2020 elections.



“It won’t be long, we will establish a school known as Beautiful Academy of Dramatic Arts in the Central Region. We will get our own Television station to showcase the talents of the students in the school on the Television station."



“You will enroll your children to be given quality tuition and we will graduate them in a proper Academy of Dramatic Arts. That’s the foresight and vision that I have put before my father H.E John Dramani Mahama which he has accepted.” He revealed.



Mr. Beautiful who hails from Abura Dunkwa in the Central Region of Ghana and who is a card-bearing member of the NDC said the move is as a result of the fact that people who hail from the region are known to be ‘fools’.



“Once we win the election I will press him to make sure that such a school will be established in the Central Region because everyone knows that as for we the Fantes that’s our job we like fooling,” he told Dr Spice on Kingdom FM in Cape Coast.

