Entertainment of Friday, 6 November 2020

Mahama’s decision to not involve celebrities in campaign apt – Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

play videoArnold Asamoah-Baidoo is a journalist and entertainment analyst

Entertainment pundit and journalist Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo agrees with John Dramani Mahama as regards his reason for not involving celebrities in his campaign.



The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in an interview on Starr FM expounded that the careers of most celebrities who disclose their affiliations dip hence, his resolve to not engage them as the country readies for elections in December.



“In Ghana, when a musician makes music for you or a political party then he comes against a lot of antipathy from the supporters of the other party, that shouldn’t be the case,” Mr. Mahama who has benefited from celebrities endorsement in previous elections remarked.



He continued: “In this particular campaign, I’ve tried to discourage as much as possible getting celebrities involved in our campaign because it leads to a distraction of their careers.”



“If you noticed, I haven’t gone around with celebrities and musicians because our politics does not understand those things and so I don’t have any antipathy or anger with anybody who endorses anyone… I won’t get musicians and celebrities deeply involved in my campaign because I don’t want to affect their careers, people will misinterpret it…” Mahama reiterated.



Although some have argued that the party rather does not have the resources to entice celebrities for which reason the NDC flagbearer employed what they term as ‘gimmicks’, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo asserted on GhanaWeb TV’s entertainment review show ‘Bloggers’ Forum’ that there are enough pieces of evidence to back Mahama’s statement.



“I totally agree with the ex-president,” he told host Abrantepa and went ahead to cite examples. “Lucky Mensah is on record to have said that when he endorsed the NDC, his career went down. Cwesi Oteng endorsed the NPP in 2016; he’s on record to have said when he did that, his career took a little nosedive.”



“The facts are there that if you’re a celebrity and endorse a political party, there’s the tendency that the opposing party’s people will go against you, and they’ll not patronize your work. Maame Dokono is on record to have said that over the years, politics did damage to her career.”









