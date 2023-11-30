Mahama’s 2024 election campaign song is ready – Nacee

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nacee, the composer of some of former president John Dramani Mahama’s election campaign songs has disclosed that the NDC flagbearer's 2024 campaign song is cooked and ready.



In an interview with Kwadwso Sheldon, the gospel musician who has been working with Mahama since 2012, disclosed that he finished putting together the official campaign song long before now.



This was after a viewer asked of his intentions, now that the election year is within an arm’s reach.



“Mahama’s 2024 campaign song has been ready way before now. I finished with it long ago. It’s a cocoa season so I won’t be deterred from making songs for political parties. We all know the system is hard,” Nacee’s response read.



He added that the beauty of making these songs is that it presents the opportunity to be used as a bridge in creatively conveying campaign messages to the populace.



“The political parties are selling their messages so you just have to find ways you can make their messages more meaningful and simpler for the ordinary person to grasp,” he added.



Touching on claims of his loyalty and affiliation to the NDC, Nacee averred, “I run a studio, so anybody that walks in my studio is my client, you pay me I work for you. It is strictly business. NPP or NDC isn’t boldly written on my studio gadgets. The first time I started working for Mahama was in 2012, through to 2016 to 2020. Before then I did songs for Kuffour way back in the 2000s and Ndoum also.”



Nacee is the brain behind some of Mahama's popular campaign songs including; 'E dey bee', 'Onaapo', 'Mahama Okada' among others.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel











EB/SARA