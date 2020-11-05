Entertainment of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Mahama lied about celeb endorsement, he should apologize and confess to God – Kwasi Ernest

Kwasi Ernest

Renowned Ghanaian artiste manager, Kwasi Ernest has asked Ex-President John Dramani Mahama to apologize over his recent comment about celebrities endorsing political parties or leaders.



After Sarkodie and Samini released songs which are deemed as an endorsement for NPP’s Nana Akufo-Addo, Mr Mahama revealed in an interview on Starr FM that he’s trying to discourage such activity in the NDC party.



According to him, celebrities who endorse political leaders or parties will have their careers ruined due to how some party supporters react toward their actions.



But the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Media Excel, Kwasi Ernest who was speaking in an interview on Homebase TV pointed out the lies that Ex-President Mahama peddled.



In a video of the interview available to Zionfelix.net, Mr Ernest mentioned the number of celebrities who have in one way or the other endorsed the NDC flagbearer.



He talked about how Shatta Wale performed at a rally of the NDC in 2016, Mr Beautiful and others who have declared their support for the party and Mr John Mahama.



Kwesi Ernest indicated that the NDC Presidential candidate spewed doesn’t speak well of him as a Christian—so he has to apologize and confess.





