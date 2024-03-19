Mahama has grown politically, he knows Agenda 111 is a ‘scam’ - Blakk Rasta

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Media personality and musician Blakk Rasta has hailed former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, for his critical approach to government policies.



According to him, Mahama's description of the reigning government's Agenda 111 initiative as "overly ambitious and non-feasible" indicates that he has matured politically and is tackling issues better.



He lauded the NDC flagbearer for being cautious with his utterances on political issues and making the government know that it is "throwing dust into the eyes of the public" with the Agenda 111 initiative.



"Mahama has grown politically, and I truly admire some of the things he says. He knows that Agenda 111 is Agenda 419; he knows that it is satan's agenda to dismantle the foundations of our economy and to throw dust into our eyes, but the man is carefully speaking, using euphemisms.



"The times are hard. That's why he's saying Agenda 111's feasibility is doubtful, and deep in his heart, he knows that this is incredibly porous. He knows that agenda 111 is a scam," he stated while speaking on the Urban Blend show aired on 3FM and monitored by GhanaWeb,



Background



John Mahama described the incumbent government's Agenda 111 as an overly ambitious project whose feasibility cannot be guaranteed.



During a discussion with some clergy members in Accra, the former President expressed his scepticism over the feasibility of the government's Agenda 111 project.



According to Mahama, while the government initiated the Agenda 111 project, which includes the construction of 80 hospitals, the strategy lacks practicality, which makes its accomplishment difficult.



He suggested that a more rational approach would have been to start with a smaller number, such as 40, ensuring their completion before embarking on additional projects.



He said, "This government started their Agenda 111, as they call it, and they started with 80 hospitals. I don't know what survey was done before the hospitals were started, but most of them are at a certain stage of completion. One would have thought that they would start with what they can do and finish.



"And so if you can do 40 hospitals, finish and open them, then you start another. But you spread to 80 hospitals, the time they leave office, I don't think many of them would have been completed."



The Agenda 111 project is part of the New Patriotic Party's government health policy of building a hospital in each district and region of Ghana.



The project is in fulfilment of President Akufo-Addo's promise to build 111 hospitals nationwide to improve the geographical coverage of healthcare in the country during his tenure as President.



