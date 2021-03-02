Music of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Magnom shades MoG Beatz over fracas with Shatta Wale

Ghanaian music producers MoGbeatz and Magnom

Ghanaian musician cum producer Joseph Bulley popularly known as Magnom has waded into the ongoing controversy between producer MoGbeatz and musician Shatta Wale.



MOG in series of tweets on Sunday, February 28, 2021, exposed Shatta Wale for not paying a dime for his works on the Reign Album some years ago.



According to the Tema-based music producer, although the album was a success and ten songs he worked on made waves, he is still yet to receive payment for his work.



This has attracted several backlashes from social media users and other record producers including Magnom who has slammed MoG for chasing after popularity at the expense of making money.



According to Magnom, MoG despite his dominance on the music scene has failed to add value to his works.



“How you fit send out so many beats without a cash out plan? Banku sorr! He plan was probably to dominate the space. Which you did. You finish dey generalize your plight. Negotiate for royalty & sales splits. See this space is special & sad one you for understand that,” he wrote on Twitter.



Following MoG’s outburst, several other music producers have expressed their grievances with regards to how some popular musicians fail to pay for their services.



The likes of DJ Breezy, Streetbeats among others have all expressed dissatisfaction at how some well-established artistes take their works for granted in the country.



Read the tweet below





How you fit send out so many beats without a cash out plan? Banku sorr ????. The plan was probably to dominate the space. which you did. you finish dey generalize your plight. Negotiate for royalty & sales splits.. See this space is special & sad one you for understand that. — Sauce Papa (@MagnomBeats) March 1, 2021