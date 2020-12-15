Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Magic Rocker's newly signed artiste tipped to win 4 Eastern Region Awards

Kwame Ayi Kwaw, popularly known as Stone Gee

Talented rapper and songwriter, Kwame Ayi Kwaw, popularly known as Stone Gee, who has been nominated in four categories in this year’s Eastern Music Awards (EMA) to be held on December 19, says he will win all the awards he has been nominated for.



The rapper has been nominated in the Afro Pop Song of the Year, East Side Song of the Year (No More), Afro Pop Artiste of the Year and Artiste of the Year categories. Stone Gee, who is excited about his nominations and hopes to win at least three awards, said, “I am very happy that my musical works are being recognised and appreciated.”



According to his management led by Richard Essien (Magic Rocker), even though there were some key contenders for the awards, Stone Gee stood out, adding that Ghanaians loved all his songs.



Some of the industry players who have worked with Stone Gee say the rapper and singer deserve four awards because of his track records.



The award scheme is aimed at rewarding artistes who reside in the Eastern Region or hail from the region. It is being organised by Hi 5 Productions in collaboration music stakeholders in the Eastern Region.



Stone Gee is competing with Erby, Arabella, Sly Pee, Milodi, Selassie Fire, Rany Dopesongz, Obaya, and Ptenz for the Afro Pop Act of the Year category.



He is also competing with Elly Element, Obaya, Rany Dopesongz, Tee Rhyme, Koo Kyei, Ruff Tee, and Koo Ntakra for the Artiste of the Year category.



Afro Pop Song of the Year category has Woa by Selassie Fire, Jealousy by Sly Pee, Money Language by Rany Dopesongz, Issue by Racky Nova ft. Ptenz, Honey by Milodi, Daben by Kay Prinz, Lowo by PTenz ft. Lash Blazer, No More by Stone Gee , Afar by Longation and Come Over by Arabella ft. iKofi.



In the East-Side Song of the Year category, he is competing with the likes of Koo Ntakra, Rany Dopesongz, Obaya, Elly Element, KatKiz, Koo Kyei and Okit.



Stone Gee, who expects this year’s awards to be a memorable one, asked all his fans to continue supporting him and also vote massively for him so that victory will be his.



Currently, on Gavali Music label, the talented rapper with a number of songs to his credit started rapping at the age of 10 at talent shows and singing in church.



The song of the year award winner at the 2019 Eastern Music Awards was discovered by Magic Rocker, Chicago-based Ghanaian music producer, songwriter and recording artist. Magic Rocker is also the Chief Executive Officer of Gavali Music.





