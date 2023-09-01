Mabel Okyere to celebrate 10th anniversary with ‘Anuonyam Concert’ slated for October 29

Entertainment of Friday, 1 September 2023

Source: Dan Lartey, Contributor

Gospel artist Mabel Okyere has announced the ‘Anuonyam Concert’ in celebration of her tenth anniversary in the Gospel industry.



In recent interviews, the ‘Anounyam’ hinted at celebrating ten years in the industry in Grand style and has followed through on that promise.



The ‘Anuonyam Concert’ is slated for Sunday, October 29, 2023, at 2 PM at the Pentecost Life Assemblies of God Maakro Branch located at Abusuakruwaa Junction.



Mabel Okyere was first introduced into the gospel music industry in 2013 with her first album, which included the hit single ‘Biribi Hia Me.’



Since then, she has collaborated with industry greats, including Ernest Opoku and Brother Sammy, among others. Mabel went on a hiatus for a while which she explained in her recent interviews as trying times.



However, she overcame the difficulties and conveyed her praises in her new single ‘Anuonyam.’ Many gospel lovers and fans have taken to social media to post videos and raving comments about the song.



