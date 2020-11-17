Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Source: Sammy Kay Media

Maame Yeboah Asiedu replies Funny Face

play videoMaame Yeboah Asiedu and Funny Face

After being labelled as a pimp and seen her name denigrated by Funny Face, Media personality and counsellor, Maame Yeboah Asiedu, has finally come out to speak her truth to the public.



In a video sighted by sammykaymedia.com, Maame Yeboah Asiedu refuted all the allegations made by Funny Face and disclosed that she has never engaged in any pimp activity.



In the video, “Mama gold” revealed a lot of intriguing incidents that lead to the failure of Funny Face’s relationship with his baby mama.



She added that she knows nothing about what the children's president is saying and alleging that she feels surprised by the sudden change of the comedian.



She disclosed that she sees Funny Face to be sick because he is not the same person she used to know.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.