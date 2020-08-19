Maame Serwaa's racy birthday photo gets fans talking

Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 August 2020
In commemorating her 20th birthday, actress Maame Serwaa shared a risque photograph of herself on social media. The showbiz personality, known in real life as Clara Amoateng Benson, was full of praise as she captioned the picture with words of gratitude to her Creator for the blessings bestowed on her.
Having been in the industry for 13 years and garnered huge following as a result of her prowess, the Kumasi-based actress authored that "it hasn't been as rosy as it seems, it comes with its own struggles. But with hard work and determination, I'm at the peak of my game."
"I owe it to MYSELF to not sleep nor slumber but work towards my dreams and aspirations to attain the highest heights on my vision board. To God be the glory for he has shown to the world the purpose of my creation.
"Not forgetting the love and support shown to me by Family, friends, my fans, industry players & the media."
While congratulatory messages and birthday wishes are hurled at her from followers, friends and some industry folks, her picture appears to be attracting more comments than the text.
With a makeup and what looks like a new hairstyle, the busty actress who has spent two decades on earth donned a bodycon. An obviously elated Maame Serwaa showed skin as her thighs and cleavage were left uncovered.
Many times I have wondered, Why on earth has it been so blissful? Am I the apple of God's eye? While my age mates were busily extracting money, attention and devotion from parents and family, I was blessed enough to be the one giving it. The joy of my home, a star to the world, and a blessing to many. Don't get it twisted, it hasn't been as rosy as it seems, it comes with its own struggles. But with hard work and determination, I'm at the peak of my game. I owe it to MYSELF to not sleep nor slumber but work towards my dreams and aspirations to attain the highest heights on my vision board. Me, Myself and I am the only reason why I am here right now. To God be the glory for he has shown to the world the purpose of my creation. Not forgetting the love and support shown to me by Family, friends, my fans, industry players & the media. Thank you GOD???????? Thank you to ME Thank you GHANA???????? HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME ????????????& HAPPY 13TH OF HARDWORK IN THE INDUSTRY ???? ????: @b.gray.pixels Dress: @everything__girlieworld MUA: @makhindayspa_official Skin: @pinamangcosmetics Hair: @silverhairgh
Obaa Serwaa way3 me nyinaa..????, Serwaa ampaame, Serwaa brakatu, akcnc bekum ohianii, adepa na 3tcn neho. Whaaaaatttt ahocf3 mu bayern Munich. Wosi pi na wosi ta.. awurade nyame ????????????????????. Machine Gun baakop3????— 77???????? (@MichaelAddai12) August 19, 2020
The pic isn't nice. I don't know what you're trying to prove with this plenty make up. You should fire the photographer.— ????????????? s?? a??? (Recovery)? (@eagleyez_7) August 19, 2020
the photographer did nothing, the one responsible for the make up shud be banned from going make ups kraa— She_loves_Larruso (@3pacMira) August 19, 2020
wama na y3 s3 nnocma
toy kraa bi nice— She_loves_Larruso (@3pacMira) August 19, 2020
Make ups like this are meant for the dead
This one de3 nbs CHUNG LEE from street fighter ooo eeiii ????????????????. That’s right— 77???????? (@MichaelAddai12) August 19, 2020
U hv painted ur face like u are going to support Ghana at the world cup.— Mitch???? (@BlinxRichie) August 19, 2020
How can God even recognize u n bless u????????
Make up of 600 layers of Azar paint and editing of 365 days just to post picture... the struggle women go through to impress men— 2Legit2quit?? (@Inkredible_B) August 19, 2020
@realmaameserwaa is that You???— Gob3 1gh korkor 50ps ???? (@BMosoo) August 19, 2020
Anyways happy birthday to you and Amen to all your wishes dear. pic.twitter.com/QIITEGEWxR
Happy Birthday Serwaa ,,,,, but this make-up dieer we can take do groundnut soup ooo.Enjoy your day— Nungua Yooli (@iamjoojo) August 19, 2020
Your makeup nu de? Shiifo paaa ooo???????????? pic.twitter.com/WKNcfiA1Sz— Sobolo (@IKhobbies) August 19, 2020
