Maame Dokono reacts to Shatta Wale and Beyonce’s ‘Already’ video release

Screen icon Grace Omaboe known popularly as Maame Dokono has showered praises on Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale for making Ghana proud.



The actress and role model said this with regards to Shatta’s feature on Beyonce’s Black is King visual album.



According to Maame Dokono, Shatta Wale happens to be one of the kids she raised and she is very happy with the heights the dancehall king has attained so far in his musical career.



She was on Peace FM this Saturday 1st August with show host Kwasi Aboagye to discuss Shatta Wale concerning Beyonce’s Lion King Project which featured Shatta Wale and other African stars.



Entertainment pundits on the show including Arnold Asamoah, Socrate Sarfo, Ola Michael and others also reiterated that Shatta Wale has done what no president could do for Ghana.



