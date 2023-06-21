MUSIGA urges government to expedite construction of promised amphitheaters

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) is urging the government to prioritize the construction of promised amphitheaters for the music industry.



In a press statement released on World Music Day, MUSIGA's Acting President, Bessa Simons, emphasized the need for more performance centres.



He stated, "Building more performance centres will enable our musicians to perform more regularly to improve their revenues and also allow the general public to enjoy live music performances."



Regarding World Music Day, Simons highlighted its significance, stating, "It is a day that musicians and music lovers from around the world come together to perform and enjoy various genres of music on this special day."



He further added that the celebration encourages musicians of all genres to perform in public spaces, creating a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere for people to enjoy music worldwide.



Simons also emphasized the relevance of performance centres to Ghana's 'Beyond the Return' agenda.



"As Ghana gains international appeal through the 'Beyond the Return' agenda, avenues for musicians and performers to showcase their talents will be a huge boost for the agenda," he said.



Addressing the issue of lack of performance centres, the press statement noted, "The issue of lack of performance centres has been on the table on a lot of media platforms over the years."



It further expressed the expectations of stakeholders, stating, "Stakeholders of the music industry are expecting that both the government and private investors pay more attention to the arts in this regard."



With the government making new promises, Simons mentioned, "After reneging on its promise to provide nine (9) theatres across various regions, the government has made another promise of building five (5) amphitheatres."



The press statement further emphasized the importance of government and private sector support, calling for increased attention and investment to fulfil commitments and provide much-needed performance spaces for the music industry.







Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho, Talkertainment and E-Forum on GhanaWeb TV here:























ADA/MA