MUSIGA to organize virtual musical concert in honor of Rawlings

Entertainment of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: Doreen Avio, Contributor

The acting president of the Musicians Association of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bessa Simons has revealed that the association is planning a virtual musical concert in honor of the late Jerry John Rawlings for his contribution to the music and creative arts industry as a whole.



Speaking to Doreen Avio, Bessa Simons said this has become necessary because the late J.J Rawlings did a lot for the creative arts industry and must be appreciated.



“You know because of the pandemic, we couldn’t do what we wanted to do for our past president, Ft. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings. He has done so much for the creative arts industry that we want to let the world know what he has done so that other people can emulate. The musicians show people what we have, when people come to this country, they want to know our culture, our music, our food, and everything, he was a president who was always pushing for that.”



According to Bessa Simons, the late former President supported the creative arts industry and even provided the current office for MUSIGA.



“Our office that we are using now was given to us by President Rawlings, so we want to show appreciation. This concert is going to be a virtual one depending on how the pandemic is going. It is going to be virtual where musicians will show their appreciation and also tell the world the good things that he did.”



Ghana's former President Jerry John Rawlings died at the age of 73 on 12 November 2020 after a short illness.