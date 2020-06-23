Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

MUSIGA president condemns physical attacks among musicians, fans

President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bessa Simons has described as appalling the extent to which musicians and their supporters assault each other in public.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, the MUSIGA president bemoaned the escalation of physical attacks and indiscipline among musicians.



“I don’t think musicians should go out and fight or do anything that will tarnish their image and the image of the country," he said. "A lot of people see them as role models so they need to discipline themselves when they are out there. They shouldn’t set bad examples."



He added that any member of MUSIGA who engages in any activity that brings the name of the union into disrepute will be dealt with.



“Any member of MUSIGA who misbehaves will be referred to the disciplinary and arbitration committee and they will be dealt with according to our constitution. Afterward, they will be referred to our National Executive council who will then decide on which type of sanction,” he established.



Bessa Simons’ comments come after Kelvynbwoy was allegedly assaulted by an unknown man believed to be Stonebwoy’s bodyguard.



Prior to this, Ghanaian female singers Sista Afia and Freda Rhymz almost threw punches at each other at the premises of Media General had it not been for the intervention of some individuals present.





