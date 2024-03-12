MUSIGA lost its attraction after Obour left - Mr Logic

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Entertainment pundit and artiste manager, Mr. Logic, has voiced his criticism of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), attributing what he said is a decline in the organization's standards to the period following Bice Osei Kuffour's presidency.



According to him, MUSIGA is not advocating for the welfare of Ghanaian artists; instead, it is prioritizing its agenda.



Mr Logic made this comment during a live studio discussion on Hitz FM where he said that MUSIGA is currently being driven by personal agenda.



“Since Obour left this particular union, it has lost its attraction and I've lost what you call my likeness for them. I don't like anything they do at MUSIGA at this point because I think everything they are doing is purely an agenda,” he said.



Mr Logic further criticized the lack of business acumen in the union's current approach, stating that the allure for A-list artists to join is missing.



“I think Bessa [current president of MUSIGA] himself needs to understand this administrative work of the music business. He's a musician, he's not an administrator. Since Obour left, everything is bad, it's not attractive, it's not out there. They are struggling. It's as if it's a new union growing. It's like a two-year-old association or union," Logic argued.



"They can call themselves an NGO welfare body. I think the business part is missing. The business part that will make it attractive for these A-list artists to be part of is missing. That is the reality we need to face,” he added.



Mr Logic also recounted personal conflicts with Bessa Simons, feeling that the president viewed him as an adversary rather than an ally in improving the union.



He said: "Bessa himself may think I have a problem with him, but once, I think last two years there was an issue with a division in MUSIGA with regards to the lady Deborah, who wanted to also stand for the presidency at that time musical.



"At that time, there were a few issues that I was involved in. Bessa himself sent me videos and voice notes and was warning me and telling me how I've caused him harm and how I've assassinated his character and all that... Can he tell me what damages I caused him?” he said.



Meanwhile, MUSIGA is currently hosting a series of events aimed at young artistes as part of Ghana Month, announced by President Bessa Simons.



A concert for emerging musicians took place on March 6, 2024, a day after health screenings for musicians were organized.



The "Let's Play Ghana Music" project was launched on March 11 to revive interest in local music. A Highlife concert is scheduled for March 30 at the Gold Coast Restaurant.



