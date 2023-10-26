MUSIGA is not a cartel and has never been one - Bessa Simons

Entertainment of Thursday, 26 October 2023

The newly elected president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bessa Simons, has refuted allegations that the body is a cartel.



This comes after two former presidential aspirants of group, Gyedu Blay Ambolley and Ras Appiah Caleb-Levi, accused it of being run like a 'cartel,' where presidents groom their allies to take over when they leave office.



They claim this practice began with Diana Hopeson, who passed the baton to Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) and the trend is now continuing with Bessa Simons.



However, speaking in an interview with Graphic Showbiz after the swearing-in of the newly elected executives at the Accra Tourism Information Centre, the new president of MUSIGA denied such claims.



He stated that MUSIGA is not a cartel and has never been one.



“MUSIGA is not a cartel and has never been one. We all campaigned for votes and based on our manifestos, we were voted into power. Just like I campaigned to be president, I believe the previous presidents also solicited votes and based on what they had to offer, they were voted into office.



“It will be wrong for anyone to sit there and say that MUSIGA is a cartel. Our elections have always been a free and fair one. If one doesn’t win an election, there is no need for anyone to say anything bad about the union,” he explained.



