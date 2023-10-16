MUSIGA has collapsed! – A Plus fires

Entertainment of Monday, 16 October 2023

Entertainment pundit cum political activist, Kwame Obeng Asare popularly known as A Plus has expressed his concerns over the lack of effectiveness of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) following the election of new executives.



According to him, the current state of MUSIGA is nothing to write home about after failing to deliver its mandate to ensure that musicians in the country benefit from their services.



The entertainment pundit indicated that although the newly elected President, Bessa Simons, is well-experienced, it will take a miracle for him to turn the dwindling fortunes of the union around.



Speaking as a panelist during the United Showbiz program aired on United Television (UTV) and monitored by GhanaWeb, Kwame A Plus described the recent elections held by MUSIGA to elect new executives as a waste of time and resources.



He noted that MUSIGA has lost its value in recent times considering its impact on the creative arts industry.



“Did they [MUSGA] waste money to invest in elections? Bessa is a great guy just that it won’t work. it is a waste of everybody's time. The reason why people joined MUSIGA previously was because when you go for a Visa the embassy would ask for your MUSIGA card because that was the only evidence to show that you're a musician,” he said.



He questioned why Bessa Simons went for the position to lead MUSIGA in times when the union was struggling to thrive.



A Plus wished Bessa Simons well in his new role as MUSIGA president and prayed for him to excel.



“So that made people who are not musicians also do it because they want to travel abroad. The only benefit was the MUSIGA card and even now I don’t think the value is the same. Right now MUSIGA has collapsed especially with my experience. If you don’t want to suffer, never dream of becoming MUSIGA president. I don’t know why Bessa went for the position.



“The only thing we can do is to pray for him to succeed but I don’t think he can change anything because it has already collapsed. He was part of those who revived it when it was dormant sometime back so we hope that he can do something meaningful,” he added.



Background



Bessa Simons was declared the new President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).



The election held on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, was overseen by the Jean Mensa-led Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana.



With a total of 324 votes, Simons triumphed over his only contender, Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi, who polled 66 votes.



The MUSIGA election happened in all 16 regions of Ghana, during which voters turned up in significant numbers to exercise their rights. In the Greater Accra Region, voting happened at the Accra Tourist Information Centre, Liberation Road.



The successful election ended a four-time postponement, and with it came renewed hope for the organization's peace and harmony, as it champions the welfare and advancement of Ghana music and artistes therein.



Assisting President Bessa Simons are Rev Dr Thomas Yawson, the First Vice President; Abena Ruthy, the Second Vice President; S.K. Agyemang, General Secretary; Rev Eyison, the National Treasurer; Rev Gifty Ghansah, National Welfare Officer; and Chizzy Wailer is the National Organiser.



The Awowye (This Cold Weather) hitmaker Bessa Simons served as acting MUSIGA President when Bice Osei Kuffour, alias Obour, concluded his eight-year tenure as President on August 11, 2019.



Bessa Simons was a member of the iconic Osibisa band. He is a renowned keyboardist, band leader and singer-songwriter.



