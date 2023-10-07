MUSIGA has been given a bad reputation - Bessa Simons

Entertainment of Saturday, 7 October 2023

The Acting President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bessa Simons, has acknowledged that the union's reputation has suffered bad rap and plans to improve it if elected as president.



Speaking on an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Bessa Simons expressed concern about the negative image surrounding MUSIGA due to various issues. He mentioned that many musicians, some of whom aren't even members, have criticized the union with untrue statements. He emphasized the need to highlight the positive aspects of MUSIGA to make it more appealing.



“MUSIGA has been painted black and that is not good as a brand. Musicians have

said so many unsavoury things about the union which are even untrue. It will amaze you to know that most of the musicians who say those things are not even members.



“However, there are loads of positive things about MUSIGA that we can tell Ghanaians and the world at large. MUSIGA should be made attractive and that will depend on the great things we put about it out there,” he added.



MUSIGA is set to hold elections on October 10 to choose new executives. Bessa Simons hopes that there won't be any further delays due to court injunctions, which have postponed elections multiple times in recent years.



He stressed that these injunctions and legal disputes harm the union's reputation, making it less attractive to potential partners and members. Bessa Simons intends to unite MUSIGA members and strengthen its regional offices to enhance its effectiveness across the country.



“Even aspiring presidents of MUSIGA have taken the union to court and had injunctions placed on the elections but what they forget is that it gives the union they want to lead a bad name making it unattractive. Musicians depend on us and need us for business and when these things happen, no one is willing to work with us,” he said.



He believes in the potential of MUSIGA but acknowledges that it's time to change the negative narrative surrounding the union and restore its credibility.



“I believe in MUSIGA a lot because I have been a part of it for some time now and I know the prospects it has. We have given it a bad name for far too long and it is about time some of us changed the narrative,” he concluded.



