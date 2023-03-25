MUSIGA goes to the polls for regional, national executives Aug 8

Entertainment of Saturday, 25 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has announced that it is going to the polls for the election of regional and national executives.



According to the union’s National Election Committee (NEC), Tuesday, August 8, 2023, is the proposed date to hold the elections.



The announcement follows an emergency meeting by MUSIGA's NEC to review the roadmap offered by the Peter Marfo-chaired election committee.



Mr Marfo is the outgoing Eastern Regional chairman of MUSIGA.



Between Mondays, March 20, and April 3, MUSIGA members have the opportunity to check their status and eligibility, with the voter's register open.



The new voters register for the impending election will be compiled between Tuesdays, April 4 and April 18.



The exhibition of the new voter register will take place from Thursday, April 20 to Sunday, April 23.



Thereafter, with the election day slated for August 8, contestants will have the opportunity to campaign for votes.



MUSIGA's election were supposed to be held in 2019 but have been delayed owing to several court cases against the Union.



In March 2023, however, the union announced that the Industrial and Labour Division II of the Accra Circuit Court, presided over by Her Ladyship Justice Ananda Juliana Aikins, had on February 28, given it the go-ahead to hold elections.



Currently led by acting President, Bessa Simons, MUSIGA has been incorporated since Tuesday, December 9, 1975 with registration number 8460.