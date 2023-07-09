MUSIGA election: Musicians pledge support for Ras Appiah

Entertainment of Sunday, 9 July 2023

Source: Tarlue Melvin,Contributor

A number of Ghanaian musicians who have declared their support for the Reggae musician Ras Appiah-Levi, have called on other musicians to vote for him as the president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).



The MUSIGA election comes off on August 8, 2023 and Ras Appiah is competing for the presidency with two others, Bessa Simons and Deborah Freeman. The musicians in separate interviews with Beatwaves noted that they are solidly behind Ras Appiah-Levi because he will do a lot for the musicians and the industry.



According to them, the president of MUSIGA is a very demanding job that requires someone who does not only have the ability to do the job, but more especially the capability and energy to run around, adding that Ras Appiah-Levi is the only person who has the qualities of a leader could do the job better than other contestants.



The musicians indicated that Ras Appiah is a person with genuine commitment to the welfare of musicians and not just a verbal commitment, adding that they have worked with him and they think he is the best choice to lead MUSIGA.



“I am satisfied with Ras so far and will always support him in his efforts to build a vibrant music industry for the country. I personally think Ras Appiah is the best person to lead MUSIGA”, one of them said.



Ras Appiah, the musicians said when elected will promote greater participation and transparency, involving the members of the union in decision-making.



Since he announced his intention to stand for election, Ras has received assurances from a large number of musicians who have pledged to support his presidency and together help build a successful front beneficial to all.



In a chat, he disclosed that when elected, his administration would put in place free legal advice and in some instances legal representation on music related issues.



The aspiring president indicated that he would change the plight of musicians in the country as well as put in place policies that would protect their interest.

He stressed that MUSIGA is not attractive because of lack of adequate systems and structures in it.



He promised to work vigorously to put better structures in place to take care of musicians, notably veteran musicians who become inactive in their old age. He promised to initiate a number of projects that seek to secure the future of every musician in Ghana.



He will also push for the enforcement of the needed industry policies and engage policy makers to formulate and implement appropriate interventions to help streamline business operations in the industry.