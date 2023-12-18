MUSIGA charged to uphold good governance

Entertainment of Monday, 18 December 2023

Source: Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, Contributor

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Art and Culture, Hon Mark Okraku Mantey has charged MUSIGA to uphold good governance in their operations with the right culture to ensure unity.



He urged the new leadership to be innovative to ensure that the Union attracts the current crop of musicians as well as curated brands. He was speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2nd Biennial Conference of the Union. The conference was attended by MUSIGA executives from all over the country.



Touching on the theme, "Positioning MUSIGA for Growth in a Digital Age," Hon. Okraku Mantey said the theme is appropriate and must guide the work of the Union.



The deputy minister also requested a letter from the Union for submission to the Ministry of Education on the need to reintroduce music education at the basic school level in response to a plea by the MUSIGA President, Bessa Simons.



He also assured MUSIGA that the Ministry will pursue the Union's plea for a tax waiver for imported personal musical equipment of musicians.



The UNESCO Culture Specialist, Carl Ampah who represented the UNESCO Country Representative, Edward Moukala urged the Union to forge appropriate partnerships to achieve their objectives.



MUSIGA President Bessa Simons called for unity and assured members of a transparent and dynamic leadership.



Other speakers at the conference included former MUSIGA President Mrs Diana Hopeson and highlife musician Ben Brako.



The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) adopted amendments to its constitution at the 2nd Biennial Conference.