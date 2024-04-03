MUSIGA celebrates authentic Highlife music

Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Source: MUSIGA

Lovers of authentic Highlife music had their fill on Holy Saturday at the +233 Jazz Bar and Grill where the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) regaled music lovers with a night of great Highlife music.



Patrons were treated to a night of classic Highlife sounds from the repertoire of the Golden Voice of Africa, Pat Thomas; the evergreen Naa Amanua of Wulomei fame and Smart Nkansah, former leader of the Sweet Talks Band.



Other performers included TV3 Mentor alumni, Yaw Stone; Asabea Cropper and her brother Nene Agyeman Kenteman and Okyeame Kwame. The final performance for the night by Amandzeba brought the roof down with a repertoire that included his evergreen hits.



Three-time Grammy nominee, Rocky Dawuni treated guests to a surprise performance with a masterful rendition of K. Frimpong’s “Kyenkyen Biara Di Ma Wu.” All the performances were backed by the Bessa Band.



According to MUSIGA President, Bessa Simons, the night was "a special showcase of Highlife music.” He expressed the union’s appreciation for the Ghana Tourism Authority and other supporters for the celebrations.



The Authentic Highlife Music Night was the climax of a month-long Ghana Music Month celebration by the Musicians Union of Ghana.



Other activities during the month included a Music Business Seminar; Tourism and Music and Investments; a health screening exercise and a Play Ghana Music Day which was marked by the media with the playing of Ghanaian music.



The final event is a thanksgiving service on April 7, 2024, at the Christian Service Centre, East Legon.