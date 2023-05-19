MTN, Silverbird Cinemas set to thrill customers with: 'Fast X'

Entertainment of Friday, 19 May 2023

Source: MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana in partnership with Silverbird Cinemas will be premiering the highly anticipated movie dubbed: “Fast X” at the Silverbird Cinemas, Accra Mall on Friday, May 19th, at 7 pm.



As the tenth installment in the action-packed Fast and Furious franchise, “Fast X” promises to deliver the signature, energetic action sequences that fans have come to know and love.



The premiere will take place exclusively at the Silverbird Cinemas, ACCRA MALL ONLY, and it promises to be an unforgettable evening of entertainment and thrills. Selected customers will receive an e-invitation that gives them complimentary screening access.



Over the years, MTN has been focused on brightening the lives of its customers at various touch points by delivering a distinct customer experience.

“Fast X” is one of the much-anticipated movies MTN and Silverbird Cinemas would like their cherished customers to enjoy.



The premier will also create a fun and relaxed atmosphere for the customers to engage and also network with one another.



The Story



Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto and his family have outsmarted and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they must confront the most lethal opponent they've ever faced. Fueled by revenge, a terrifying threat emerges from the shadows of the past to shatter Dom's world and destroy everything -- and everyone -- he loves.