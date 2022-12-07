MP storms parliament with 'kenkey and fish' to demonstrate Ghana's hardship

Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 December 2022

Sagnarigu MP, Alhaji A.B.A. Fuseini, has stormed parliament with a ball of kenkey and a piece of fish to emphasize his point on Ghana’s hardships.



Making his submissions on the poor standard of living in the country, the MP highlighted how ordinary meals such as ‘kenkey and fish’ have suddenly become a luxury under the Akufo-Addo-led administration.



Mr. Fuseini stated during the 2023 budget review in parliament, that the true state of the economy can be captured at local markets and streets where prices of cheap commodities have outrageously shot up.



“Mr. Speaker, they said the evidence of the sweetness of a pudding is not in the aroma but in the actual food. The real issue of the management of the economy vis-à-vis the impact on the lives of our people are clear. Mr. Speaker, before your distinguished guests last year, (Brings out a ball of kenkey from his bag). This ball of kenkey, even though it has suffered some kwashiorkor was GHC2.0 but today it is GH4.0. Mr. Speaker, (Brings out a fish from his bag) this fish was GHC6.0. last year but now it’s GHC12.0. I bought this kenkey at the Adabraka kenkey house,” he stated.



He, however, blamed the seeming collapse of the country’s economy on what he described as incompetence from the economic management team.



“It is abundantly clear that through the incompetence of this government, especially the economic management team and the minister of finance. This economy has been driven into a ditch,” he added.



