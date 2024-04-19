MOGmusic promised to support me financially but I never heard from him - Edward Akwasi Boateng

Entertainment of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran gospel musician, Edward Akwasi Boateng, has said that his colleague Nana Yaw Boakye, well known as MOGmusic failed to fulfil a promise he made to him some time ago.



According to him, MOGmusic pledged to support him financially when he made his plight known to the public.



He stated that the promise was supposed to be fulfilled at a programme that was held in Kumasi. However, MOGmusic did not even acknowledge him at the said event.



Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix monitored by GhanaWeb, Edward noted that he has not heard from MOGmusic again.



"I was placed on the flyer for the show, indicating that he would support me during the programme but he never did. I went to greet him after the show, but he [MOGmusic] didn’t say anything,” he said.



About Edward Akwasi Boateng’s recent issues:



Prophet Benard El Benard Nelson–Eshun, the General Overseer of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, presented Edward Akwasi Boateng with a car and extended an educational scholarship to support the children of the gospel artiste up to the university level.



After a video of the veteran gospel musician selling pen drives and CDs for survival went viral, the musician claimed to have lost 17 cars and all his properties due to a failed marriage, forcing him to strive to make ends meet.



The musician's plight touched the preacher's heart, prompting him to extend benevolence to the artiste with other individuals also contributing to help him financially.



Also, the followers of the morning show on Angel TV and Angel FM raised an amount of GHC60,000 to support the gospel musician.



In the early 2000s, Edward Akwasi Boateng was a big name in Ghanaian gospel music and had a lot of success, including making over $300,000.



During that time, he lived a fancy life with 17 expensive cars and owned big houses all over the country.



He told Akoma FM that despite selling 55,500 copies of his popular song 'Adea Mep3' back in the day and earning a good amount from music, he encountered challenges in his other business ventures that led to his financial struggles.



Watch the video below





SB/BB