MOGmusic joins Grammy Academy

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 June 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ghanaian gospel musician Nana Yaw Boakye, popularly known as MOGmusic, has achieved a significant milestone in his career by becoming a member of the Recording Academy of the Grammy Awards.
MOGmusic is the first Ghanaian gospel artist to be admitted into the Recording Academy, following the approval of his application by the Grammy Board.
Upon hearing the news, MOGmusic expressed his elation, stating that it felt like a dream come true. He sees his membership in the Recording Academy as a grace-filled opportunity to further elevate Africa and Ghana on the global music map.
In a tweet, he expressed his gratitude to the Recording Academy and stated that he is thrilled to be part of this prestigious family.
"Grace up, a step up. Another time and opportunity to put Africa and Ghana on the map. Thanks Recording Academy. Happy to be a member of this great family," his tweet on June 27, 2023, read.
He further noted that his admission into the academy is a motivation for him to do more as a gospel musician.
MOGmusic released his first album 'New Wine' in 2016 and has since won several awards including the Best Male Vocal Performance of the Year. He has won that category on two consecutive occasions - 2020 and 2021 at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
His second album, 'Better Me', was released in 2018. He recently launched his ‘Koinonia Phase II' album which has been doing well.
MOGmusic has collaborated and performed with numerous musicians, including Ohemaa Mercy, Joe Mettle, Denzel Prempeh, Jekalyn Carr, Danny Nettey, Nii Okai, Ron Kenoly.
