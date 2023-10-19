MOGmusic goofs, finds himself in hot water over GRAMMY post

Entertainment of Thursday, 19 October 2023

A social media post by MOGmusic expressing utmost gratitude to the Grammy Recording Academy after he submitted his works for consideration has sparked a conversation within the industry.



Many industry stakeholders have pointed out that his appreciation post has led some individuals unfamiliar with the GRAMMY nomination process to believe he has been nominated for the prestigious award.



On Wednesday, October 18, 2023, MOGmusic shared a captivating artwork featuring his beaming photograph alongside the iconic GRAMMY logo. The artwork featured three GRAMMY categories: Best Gospel Album, Album of the Year, and Best New Artist, with MOGmusic's name alongside his 'Koinania Phase II' album.



The flyer sighted by GhanaWeb also bore the inscription, "For your GRAMMY consideration."



In his tweet, MOGmusic mentioned the Grammy Recording Academy and said, "I want to express my gratitude to @RecordingAcad for this consideration. Ghana to the world. Africa to the world. The Gospel to the world."



Upon seeing the social media post, some followers, considering the wording, thronged the comment section and congratulated the Ghanaian gospel musician, believing that MOGmusic had been nominated for the GRAMMYs, considering it an achievement.



The post and subsequent reactions caught the attention of industry figures who promptly clarified the misunderstanding, emphasizing that MOGmusic's action was simply to submit his works for possible nomination.



"I have seen quite a number of gospel folks and media practitioners already congratulating MOG Music for the GRAMMY recognition and others clamoring for a win. My people, my people: GRAMMY Consideration is not an automatic nomination, it is not recognition from GRAMMY. It is just part of the process of you submitting your works for possible nomination," entertainment journalist and pundit Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo wrote.



On his part, broadcaster and writer Ebenezer Donkoh (NYDJ) said, "How are we misinterpreting ‘For Your Consideration’ flyers as nominations? When you send an email with that title, what does that mean? Just like most award schemes, you need to submit your material for consideration. That's exactly what a lot of artists around the world are doing at the moment, hoping their materials will be considered by The Recording Academy (Grammys) in the 2024 event. Submitting your work doesn't even guarantee a consideration."



Event organizer Eric Toscar shared MOGmusic’s post, saying: "No need to express your gratitude, Bossu; you’ve not been considered yet. Express your gratitude after you’ve been considered, not when you’re looking for the consideration."



Is MOGmusic in trouble?



The gospel musician, by using the GRAMMY logo, has erred, as the scheme prohibits the use of its trademarks in such artworks. As stated on the GRAMMY website, "Communications cannot include any Recording Academy trademarks, logo, or any other protected information. Logo use is reserved for paid Recording Academy sponsors or partners."



Reacting to this in a separate post, Toscar said: "His FYC artwork actually disqualifies him and his recordings from being considered for GRAMMY Nominations."



"Do you know you are NOT permitted to use the GRAMMY Logo on your ‘For Your Consideration’ flyer? Everything about the GRAMMYs has been made available on the Recording Academy's website, but bibini won't read it," NYDJ jabbed."



Despite the ongoing conversation sparked by MOGmusic's post, the gospel musician has left it untouched and continues to actively engage by retweeting and posting additional tweets.



Below is MOGmusic's post that has stoked conversation:





I want to express my gratitude to @RecordingAcad for this consideration.

Ghana to the world

Africa to the world

The Gospel to the world pic.twitter.com/HYFUhE8HRU — MOGmusic (@MOGmusic_) October 18, 2023

