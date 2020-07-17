Entertainment of Friday, 17 July 2020

Source: Zionfelix

MOG weeps uncontrollably on live show as he honours Sam Korankye Ankrah

MoG Music aknowledged Rev Korankye Ankrah for mentoring him

Burgeoning gospel artiste, MOG, expanded to mean ‘Man Of God’, has been spotted in a video weeping emotionally as he heaped praise and appreciated Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah during a live show.



In a video posted on the Instagram page of Zionfelix, MOG was seen in a moment of worship when he paused and started singing the praises of Sam Korankye Ankrah.



“What you see here tonight is a testimony of a man who decided that though he had not seen my future, decided to sow a seed. A seed of mentorship, a seed of financial investment, a seed of spiritual covering and a seed of prayer,” MOG said.



The Be Lifted singer then went on his knees and in front of the huge crowd said “Papa, I salute you”, referring to Korankye Ankrah.



Amid standing ovation and clapping of hands, MOG went on to thank the popular preacher for all that he had done for him.



All this while, Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah was standing in the front row as he received the appreciation.



The pastor’s wife was also in the video as she lifted her hands in admiration of MOG’s kind gesture toward her husband.



All of a sudden, MOG started shedding tears as he thanked the pastor for giving him the platform to touch lives through music.



“I couldn’t have come this far without your help. Today I choose to celebrate you. Thank you, thank you” MOG added.



The artiste then turned to Rev. Korankye Ankrah’s wife and also expressed his appreciation to her for all her immense support.



Watch the video below





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.