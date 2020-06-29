xxxxxxxxxxx of Monday, 29 June 2020

Source: Models Union of Ghana

MODUGA signs avant-garde TV deal with Media 7 Network

The Models Union of Ghana (MODUGA), has signed a 5-year television deal with Media 7 Network, a multi-broadcast service provider.



Media7 Network is the multi-broadcast platform service provider of the Media 7 group. The group conceptualized 7 multimedia entities based on the 7 mainstream media that exist with us today. Media 7 Network offers multi-broadcast services in specialized areas of Satellite TV (DTH), Digital Terrestrial TV (DTT), Online TV (IPTH), and radio transmission/broadcast.



Its coverage spans the whole of Africa, Southern Europe, USA, and ASIA in order to offer effective and seamless global services in the ever-changing digital space.



While MODUGA is the only official established prestigious model union, recognized by the Government of Ghana as an umbrella group that unites, protects & promotes all models, model agents/managers, and agencies in Ghana, irrespective of nationality.



Kofi Asante Mensah is the current president of the Models Union of Ghana (MODUGA ), While Zino Lexili Ogazi is the first female Vice President. They were sworn into the office together with other national executives on the 31st of January 2020 at the VIP Lounge of the National Theatre in Accra, Ghana.



The Union was established to provide recognition for the modeling profession in Ghana, to improve working conditions, stimulate employment, and oversee qualifications.



Purpose of the partnership



The deal makes Media 7 network, the official broadcast partner, and exclusive content producer for all products of the Models Union of Ghana.



They will produce both live & recorded contents for MODUGA.



The two Parties (A & B) hereby referred to as PARTIES, hereby agree to partner to promote the modeling art in Ghana and more especially to promote the objectives of MODUGA in order to help all walks of models in the country realize their dreams and achieve their set goals.



“I will like to cease this moment to confirm that Media 7 has signed an MOU with the Models Union of Ghana & we look forward to a productive partnership, Television is to tell a Vision, watch us tell the Beautiful Vision of the Models Union of Ghana.” Dr. Kuuku Biney, CEO and Founder, Media 7 Group of companies, told the MODUGA Media team.



“Models start in this industry as early as 13, 14 & 15, therefore, they definitely need protection from exploitation, harassment, and bad attitudes. We want to get to a situation where the parents of models will not be frightened of their child going into the modeling industry because they know they have protection and support and the proper education about the industry.



"However, there's a lot of work to do to achieve that, we are on it and gradually we will get there, our partnership with Media 7 will make our Voices get heard globally and also help to raise standards favorable for the industry,” said Kofi Asante Mensah, the President of the Models Union of Ghana.



“Models voices aren't being heard enough and they aren't being treated as the skilled professionals they are. We are here to create a healthier, more transparent, and safer workplace, no longer overshadowed by exploitation and a lack of accountability. Just as our slogan implies, “Voice of the modeling industry” that’s exactly what we are and represent.



"Models are too often expected to be seen but not heard. We believe that workers are always stronger together as a union, and our Union gives models a collective voice to make sure their views are heard by the general public, which includes politicians, the industry, and the media. Now that we have sealed our partnership agreement with a powerful media house, Our voices will be louder & we are really excited about this partnership with media 7. Welcome to MODUGA 3.0” said Zino Lexili Ogazi, the Vice President of the Models Union of Ghana.



The MODUGA General secretary, in the person of Miss Bellissar Brown, who was also present and visibly excited at the partnership signing ceremony, said “Yes! It’s about time, it’s been a long time coming, we are ready for this partnership & work starts now."

