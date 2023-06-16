You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 06 16Article 1787420

Entertainment of Friday, 16 June 2023

MJ The Comedian’s 7th edition of ‘DashikibWalk’ scheduled for July 1

The walk will start at the La Trade Fair and finish point at the La Wireless Astroturf The walk will start at the La Trade Fair and finish point at the La Wireless Astroturf

Ghanaian comedian and Skit actor Timothy Musah Junior Abaadu popularly known as MJ the Comedian has announced the seventh edition of his annual health walk.

This edition is dubbed 1x Bet Dashiki Fest with MJ the Comedian.

The health walk which resumed in 2022 after a 2-year hiatus, attracts thousands of people every year and it is one of the most anticipated events on the Ghanaian calendar.

This year’s walk is scheduled for 1st July 2023; which is Ghana’s Republic Day, and starts at exactly 7am.

The walk will start at the La Trade Fair, with a turning point at Ghana’s iconic Independence Square, and a finish point at the La Wireless Astroturf.

This year’s Dashiki walk is sponsored by 1XBet with support from Stepford Multimedia, Hydout, and Finish Point.

