Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: Kuulpeeps

M.anifest to host #Manifestivities2020 with tickets selling at GH¢150

Rapper M.anifest

In 2019, rapper M.anifest hosted his biggest Manifestivities show.



He played his show at the Bukom Boxing Arena and had other A-list musicians such as Burna Boy and Adekunle Gold showing up on the stage to perform their hits back to back.



All of that added up to the massive December in Accra celebration.



In the early parts of the year, people were already looking forward to December and what new thing M.anifest and his team will do.



However, COVID-19 had other plans.



Due to this, M.anifest is hosting a rather scaled-back edition of Manifestivities this year.



On December 30 2020, M.anifest is hosting Manifestivities 2020 with an intimate affair.



The show will be a hybrid of in-person and virtual event. The tickets are selling at GH¢150, venue for the show is Enclave Gardens, East Legon.







Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.