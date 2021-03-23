M.anifest shows ‘No Fear’ with a new single featuring Vic Mensa and Moliy

Music of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Ghanaian rapper M.anifest is out with a new single featuring Moliy and American rapper Vic Mensa titled 'No Fear'.



The record was sealed in December during the Christmas festivities and it is M.anifest’s first single of the year.



Produced by MikeMillsOnEm and Rvdical the Kid, ‘No Fear’ hits hard as it features two of the hardest hitting rapper in the world.



The collaboration comes at the perfect time, as Ghanaians have been urging their artists to go against the world by making cross-continent music and ‘No Fear’ is a perfect response.



Enjoy ‘No Fear’ by M.anifest featuring Vic Mensa & Moliy



