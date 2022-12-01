M.anifest serves EP with surprise M.I Abaga feature

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 December 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian celebrated rapper M.anifest has released a new extended play (EP).



The 6-tracker, a surprise in itself, houses an even bigger surprise: a collaboration with Nigerian rap legend and music executive M.I Abaga.



Yesterday, November 29, 2022, 'M dot', as he is often called, gave a hint concerning the feature by a Facebook post.



"One of the rap collabs you've been pestering me for for a while now is on" the EP, he wrote, teasing his fans about the project's Track 2: 'Too Bad'.



Featuring singers Anik Khan, A.Lee and Wavypae, the project is cunningly titled 'The E.P.ilogue', and serves as a concluding 19-minute remark for his 2021 long play (LP) called 'Madina to the Universe (MTTU)'.



Today, Wednesday, November 30, he also shared a photo of him and collaborator M.I much to the glee of his teeming social media fans.



